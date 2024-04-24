Home / Finance / News / RBI flags unauthorised forex entities offering exorbitant returns

RBI flags unauthorised forex entities offering exorbitant returns

In several instances, the transactions conducted in these accounts do not align with the stated purpose for their establishment

The central bank said that there was a need for greater vigilance to prevent the misuse of banking channels in facilitating unauthorised forex trading
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday flagged unauthorised entities offering foreign exchange (forex) trading facilities with promises of exorbitant returns. The central bank said that authorised dealers should promptly report such transactions to the Enforcement Directorate when they detect such instances.

Upon investigation, the RBI noted that to facilitate unauthorised forex trading, these entities have employed local agents to open accounts at various bank branches for the purpose of collecting money related to margins, investments, charges, and more. These accounts are established under the names of individuals, proprietary concerns, trading firms, etc.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In several instances, the transactions conducted in these accounts do not align with the stated purpose for their establishment. Additionally, these entities are offering residents the option to remit or deposit funds in Indian Rupees for engaging in unauthorised forex transactions via domestic payment systems such as online transfers and payment gateways, the RBI said.

The central bank said that there was a need for greater vigilance to prevent the misuse of banking channels in facilitating unauthorised forex trading. The authorised dealers were advised to be more vigilant and exercise greater caution in this regard.

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

Indians can now reload forex card instantly during travels: Here's how

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

Loan for Vodafone Idea: Banks to check liabilities repayment schedule first

Credit card spends rise 27% to Rs 18.26 trillion in FY24: RBI data

India Inc to tap private credit to finance new projects, says PwC

Rupee at 2-week high on improved risk appetite; forward premiums tick up

PayU gets RBI's in-principle approval to operate as payment aggregator

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIforeign exchangeForex US Dollar

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story