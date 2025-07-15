PhonePe ropes in Meta's Shivnath Thukral as V-P for public policy

Digital payments company PhonePe has appointed Shivnath Thukral, former public policy head at Meta India, as its new vice-president for public policy and government affairs. Thukral’s seven-year tenure at Meta came to an end in June.

"Shivnath will be responsible for leading PhonePe's external engagement and discussions with policymakers and regulators," the company said in a statement, adding that he would work closely with the company’s founders, Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari.

Nigam said that they were delighted to have Shivnath join the PhonePe team, adding that he came with rich experience and a deep understanding of public policy, regulatory frameworks, and strategic advocacy.

Appointment ahead of IPO plans Thukral’s appointment comes at a time when the Walmart-owned fintech prepares to launch its initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to value the company at around $15 billion. PhonePe is aiming to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)—a preliminary document required by Indian regulators—by early August. However, the timeline may still change, as discussions are ongoing and the plan remains flexible. To handle the IPO process, PhonePe has brought in major investment banks including Kotak Mahindra Capital, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley. PhonePe's market leadership in UPI PhonePe holds the top position in India’s digital payments space, with nearly 48 per cent market share in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the real-time mobile payment system operated by the National Payments Corporation of India.