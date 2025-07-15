Home / Finance / News / Citibank India expects a strong year for ECM business as IPOs pick up

Citibank India expects a strong year for ECM business as IPOs pick up

Citibank has expanded its investment banking team in India from 28 to 38 over the past year and plans to continue adding bankers to meet the growing opportunity, country head said

Citibank
Balasubramanian, who stepped into his role in April, is also focused on growing new business. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Citibank India expects a strong year for its equity capital market business as initial public offerings (IPOs) pick up after a slow start in 2025, the Wall Street bank's India country head said.

"Capital raising on the equity capital market side remains a big opportunity with a very strong pipeline and quite a few billion-dollar IPOs in that," K Balasubramanian, who leads the business in the Indian subcontinent, said in an interview in Mumbai late on Monday.

Citibank has expanded its investment banking team in India from 28 to 38 over the past year and plans to continue adding bankers to meet the growing opportunity, he said, declining to share details.

India's IPO market had its best-ever year in 2024, with $20.5 billion raised. After a sluggish start, activity has picked up this year with firms such as non-bank lender Tata Capital, payment firm Pine Labs, WeWork India and LG Electronics India unit planning to tap the market.

"The pipeline includes start-ups who are now finding a market and global corporations who have grown their India businesses over a period of time and are now looking to unlock value," Balasubramanian said.

Institutional and investment banking have become core to Citibank's business in India since it withdrew from the retail banking market in 2023. The bank's profit after tax rose to ₹6,193 crore ($722.19 million) in the year ended March 2025, up 32 per cent since the exit. Revenue was up 28 per cent over the same period to ₹22,173 crore. 

NEW BUSINESS FOCUS

Balasubramanian, who stepped into his role in April, is also focused on growing new business.

"The second thing that is going to play out for us are some of the new products we have started rolling out on the market, such as securitisation, commercial real estate financing, agency financing and emerging market credit trading," Balasubramanian said.

The commercial property business, previously seen as risky in India, is now being driven by demand from large multinationals setting up global capability centres in the country, drawing institutional investors such as Blackstone to the market.

"We are doing it cautiously with only the best quality promoters," he said.

Citi also sees opportunity in India's need for infrastructure and climate transition financing where large global funds are looking to invest.

"As part of this business we are basically looking at providing capital to our clients through a combination of our own capital in the form of bonds, and also getting market players to participate along with us," Balasubramanian said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI cuts short-term retail deposit rates by 15 bps, effective July 15

PhonePe ropes in Meta's Shivnath Thukral as V-P for public policy

HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea to quash FIR adjourned to July 23

Fraud crackdown: 40,000 taxpayers withdraw bogus claims of ₹1,045 crore

Rupee depreciates beyond 86 per dollar on foreign bank, corporate bids

Topics :Stock Market NewsCitibankIPOsMarkets

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story