Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Central bank expects FY26 inflation to be below 3.7%: Guv Malhotra

Central bank expects FY26 inflation to be below 3.7%: Guv Malhotra

Annual retail inflation in India slowed to a more than six-year low of 2.10% in June, on the back of easing food prices, data showed on Monday

Sanjay Malhotra

"The operating target for the monetary policy is very clear, which is call money rate, and we are only looking at that. We are not looking at TREPS rate or market repo rate," Malhotra said. (Photo:Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank expects FY26 inflation to be below 3.7 per cent, governor tells CNBC-TV18
  India's central bank expects inflation for the full year to be below 3.7 per cent, governor Sanjay Malhotra told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday, adding that the monetary policy committee will look at the inflation outlook, and not just current data, while deciding further rate moves. 
Annual retail inflation in India slowed to a more than six-year low of 2.10 per cent in June, on the back of easing food prices, data showed on Monday. 
The inflation print was near the lower range of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, and could pave the way for another rate cut in the second half of the year, economists said. 
 
The governor said on Tuesday that a liquidity management framework is likely to be announced before the end of July.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI skips 14-day main liquidity operation for third straight fortnight

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to discontinue daily variable rate repo auctions from June 11

RBI

RBI rejects Annapurna Finance's application for setting up universal bank

central bank of India

Central Bank of India buys 24.91% stake in Future Generali for Rs 451 cr

central bank of India

Central Bank acquires 25.18% stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance

An internal working group is looking at the liquidity framework and the report should be out by the end of July, but "I do not expect any major changes," Malhotra said. 
He said that the central bank continues to target the interbank call money rate, and added that it should remain within the policy rate corridor. 
"The operating target for the monetary policy is very clear, which is call money rate, and we are only looking at that. We are not looking at TREPS rate or market repo rate," Malhotra said. 
"The effort would be to keep the call money rate as close to the policy rate as possible, and that will also help in transmission," he said. 
TREPS refers to tri-party repo market, where participants apart from banks and insurance companies, lend and borrow funds.
Malhotra also told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday that the central bank is reviewing rules for ownership of banks.

More From This Section

Ethanol

Isma urges Centre to ban ethanol imports, flags ₹40,000 crore risk

trade deficit

India's exports flat at $35.14 bn in June; trade gap at $18.78 bn

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

Economy to grow at 6.5% in FY26 despite global uncertainties: EAC-PM Chair

Dry fruits

Importers delay clearances for US dry fruits to avoid high import duties

US India Trade

India eyes tariff advantage in key US sectors over China, Canada, Mexico

Topics : Inflation Central bank Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon