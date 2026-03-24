RBI injects ₹55,837 crore in banking system through 3-day VRR auction
The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said
The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday injected ₹55,837 crore transient liquidity into the banking system through three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction.
The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said in a release.
The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of ₹1 trillion, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments.
Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of about ₹26,196.36 crore as on March 23.
In the last few days, the central bank infused transient liquidity of ₹2.08 trillion into the banking system through VRR auctions of various tenures.
Prior to this, the RBI infused ₹3.5 trillion of durable liquidity into the banking system through open market purchase (OMO) of government securities since January 2026.
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:24 PM IST