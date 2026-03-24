RBI injects ₹55,837 crore in banking system through 3-day VRR auction

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday injected ₹55,837 crore transient liquidity into the banking system through three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction.

The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said in a release.

The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of ₹1 trillion, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of about ₹26,196.36 crore as on March 23.

In the last few days, the central bank infused transient liquidity of ₹2.08 trillion into the banking system through VRR auctions of various tenures.