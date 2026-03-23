RDI Fund draws 200 applications; venture capital firms dominate entries

Commenting on the applicants, Sharma added, “I can only say that almost all top fund managers have applied, and nearly 80 per cent of applications are from VCs.” Notably, a few VCs that have applied for the fund include Mela Ventures, 3one4 Capital, Speciale Invest, Celesta Capital, and Wyser Capital, among others.
The concerned ministry has not decided how many second-tier managers it will select. However, as per the available documents, there can be future rounds where it can invite fresh applications.
Based on the implementation guidelines for the fund, the second-level fund managers can be alternative investment funds (AIFs), development finance institutions (DFIs), non-banking finance companies
(NBFCs), and focused research organisations (FROs). They will be selected using the quality and cost-based selection (QCBS) method. Here, the government will assign an 80 per cent weight to quality, which refers to the competence to support companies, including startups, in scaling RDI-intensive technologies. The second parameter will be the cost criteria, weighted at 20 per cent. It would refer to the management fees and carried interest charged to the RDI Fund.