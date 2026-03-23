RDI Fund draws 200 applications; venture capital firms dominate entries

The government has received nearly 200 applications for empanelling second-level fund managers under the research, development, and innovation (RDI) Fund. Interestingly, investors have shown heightened interest in deploying capital through the fund, as around 80 per cent of the applications have been sent in by venture capital (VC) firms.

Speaking exclusively with Business Standard on the sidelines of the TiE Delhi-NCR's Capital Connect event last week, Jyoti Sharma, head of the RDI Cell at the Department of Science and Technology (DST), said, “We have received an overwhelming response as approximately 200 second-level fund managers have applied. We are just in the process of evaluating their applications and maybe within the next six to eight weeks, we will announce the first lot.”