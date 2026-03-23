Outward remittances under RBI's LRS decline 3.19% in January 2026

Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced by 3.19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in January 2026 to $2.68 billion owing to moderation in remittances across segments except for certain overseas investments. In January 2025, the remittances under the scheme stood at $2.77 billion.

According to the monthly data, international travel, which accounted for over 60 per cent of the entire outward remittances by Indians under the scheme, remained flat at $1.66 billion as against $1.65 billion in January 2025.

Remittances for overseas education declined 27.37 per cent YoY to $267.42 million from $368.21 million. Those for deposits saw a 16.49 per cent YoY decline to $48.6 million in the month, while remittances for gifts dropped by 20.17 per cent YoY to $185.82 million.

At the same time, remittances for the purchase of immovable property rose by 67.68 per cent YoY to $57.33 million, and those for investment in equity or debt markets rose by 70.38 per cent YoY to $178.85 million. Similarly, remittances for medical treatment rose by 4.70 per cent YoY to $4.68 million. As per the LRS scheme introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both. Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with the prevailing macroeconomic and microeconomic conditions.