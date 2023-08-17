Home / Finance / News / RBI likely sold dollars via PSBs to keep rupee from record lows: Traders

RBI likely sold dollars via PSBs to keep rupee from record lows: Traders

The RBI likely sold dollars to pull the rupee back near the 83 level

Reuters MUMBAI
"The RBI wants to prevent volatility and one-sided moves in the rupee," said Ritesh Bhusari, deputy general manager for treasury at private sector lender South Indian Bank | Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via public sector banks to ensure that the rupee did not fall to a record low, six traders told Reuters.
 
The rupee was quoted at 83.0250 to the US dollar, down about 0.1% from the previous session. On the interbank order matching system, before the normal OTC opening time of 9.00 a.m., the rupee had dropped to 83.16.
 
The RBI likely sold dollars to pull the rupee back near the 83 level.
 
"The RBI wants to prevent volatility and one-sided moves in the rupee," said Ritesh Bhusari, deputy general manager for treasury at private sector lender South Indian Bank.
 
"With the RBI intervening in the forex market, we think that it will be difficult for the rupee to depreciate below 83.25." The rupee's record low is 83.29, reached in October last year.
 
Although he had a depreciating bias on the rupee, largely due to moves on the dollar and other Asian currencies, the RBI's intervention will slow the pace of depreciation, Bhusari added.
 
The RBI wanted to make sure today that expectations of them allowing the rupee to weaken to a record low "were cut short immediately", a senior trader at a private sector bank said.
 




Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

FM Sitharaman invites JBIC for engagement with NIIF, EXIM Bank of India

Govt planning to sell 11.36% shares in Indian Railway Finance Corp via OFS

Indian Bank opens specialised startup cells in 10 cities across the country

States' borrowing cost rises to 7.49%, coupon rate highest in 16 weeks

RBI repo rate cut possible only in Jul-Sep quarter next year: Icra

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarPSBs

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story