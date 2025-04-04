RBI may opt for deeper rate cut as Donald Trump tariffs to hurt growth

To mitigate the impact of reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump—which would slow down economic growth—the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may consider cutting the policy repo rate by 75 to 100 basis points (bps), as inflation is expected to stay benign, according to brokerages.

RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate by 25 bps in its February policy, marking the first such cut in five years. It is widely expected that the MPC, which is meeting next week for its first meeting in the current financial year (FY26), will likely cut the repo rate by an additional 25 bps.

According to economists at Goldman Sachs, there could be a 30 bps drag on India’s growth from the "reciprocal" tariffs. There could be a further 20 bps growth drag from services export slowdown, following the recent US gross domestic product (GDP) growth downgrade and lower Q1 growth, they said. “Given the cumulative 50 bps drag on growth, and with our inflation forecast sub-4 per cent by Q4CY25, we are now forecasting an additional 50 bps of monetary policy easing in CY25—25 bps each in Q2 and Q3, totalling 100 bps of repo rate cuts in this cycle,” economists at Goldman Sachs said, adding that they expect easier liquidity conditions will provide a 10 bps boost to growth in CY25. They are also expecting a further 10 bps growth boost from lower oil prices.

The US has proposed a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, effective April 9. While this is much higher than market expectations, it is lower than tariffs on some of its Asian peers. As a result, it could offer India a relative advantage over its competitors. As the US has imposed a higher reciprocal tariff on many economies than on India, this will increase the fear of dumping into India by these countries—resulting in lower inflation, according to a report from State Bank of India. According to UBS, there is scope for a further 50 bps cut in the repo rate in this cycle, following the 25 bps policy easing in February. “Besides ensuring currency flexibility, we expect continued monetary policy support in terms of rate cuts (scope of more policy easing than our base case), liquidity support, and regulatory easing,” the report said.