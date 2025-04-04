Rupee surges past 85 against US dollar before giving up initial gains

The rupee on Friday surged past the 85 per dollar mark to hit 84.95/$, tracking the decline in the dollar index amid renewed concerns about how Donald Trump’s trade policy could impact United States economic growth.

The fall in crude oil prices further aided the rupee. However, the local currency gave up some gains by the end of trade on the back of foreign outflows to settle at 85.24 per dollar, against the previous close of 85.44 per dollar.

The market was surprised by the central bank’s absence in the foreign exchange market, as it was seen as an opportunity to buy dollars.

“The dollar’s weakness has boosted Asian currencies, with the rupee benefiting from strong foreign inflows and improved global risk sentiment. Furthermore, the RBI’s decision to hold off on aggressive intervention caught markets off guard, providing additional support to the currency,” said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive officer at IFA Global.

“However, volatility is expected to remain high due to ongoing trade tensions between the US and major global economies,” said Goenka.

The rupee crossed the 85 per dollar mark for the first time this calendar year, and for the first time since December 18, 2024.

“This was unexpected. We were expecting the RBI to intervene, and 85 per dollar didn’t seem likely until yesterday,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “The sudden change in the course of the rupee has led to a lot of unwinding of positions against the rupee,” he added.

The rupee has appreciated by 0.44 per cent in 2025 so far. In FY25, the Indian unit depreciated 2.12 per cent against the dollar.

Brent crude is under considerable pressure, facing its largest sell-off since August 2022, with front-month prices now trading below $70 per barrel, currently at $67.90 per barrel. The dollar index fell up to 101.54 on Friday, against 102.07 on Thursday. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.