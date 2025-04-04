Ujjivan SFB rises after total deposits climb 20% to Rs 37,617 cr in Q4

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) advanced 1.55% to Rs 36.80 after the Small Finance Bank's total deposits jumped 19.6% to Rs 37,617 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 31,462 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2024.

The Small Finance Bank's CASA increased 15.3% to Rs 9,611 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 8,335 crore in Q4 FY24. CASA ratio stood at 25.6% as of 31st March 2025 as against 26.5% as of 31st March 2024.

Credit-deposits ratio declined to 85.4% as of 31st March 2025 as compared with 94.7% as of 31st March 2024.

Gross loan book stood Rs 32,122 crore as on 31st March 2025, registering the growth of 7.9% as compared with Rs 29,780 crore as of 31st March 2024. It includes IBPC/ Securitization of Rs 195 crore as on 31st March 2025.

Overall disbursement jumped 11.6% to Rs 7,455 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 6,681 crore in Q3 FY24.

The banks gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 2.2% as of 31st March 2025, up from 2.1% a year ago, but improved from 2.7% as of 31st December 2024. Additionally, collection efficiency stood at 96.9% as of 31st March 2025, slightly up from 96.6% recorded on 28th February 2025.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was established as a non banking financial services company in the year 2005 with the mission to provide a full range of financial services to the economically poor who were not adequately served by financial institutions.

Also Read

The companys consolidated net profit declined 63.8% to Rs 108.62 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 300.06 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income increased 6.5% YoY to Rs 1763.24 crore dunri gthe quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News