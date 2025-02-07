Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%, continues with 'neutral' stance

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%, continues with 'neutral' stance

RBI MPC: GDP forecast for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) has been pegged at 6.7%, inflation at 4.2%

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra delivers the Monetary Policy statement on February 7, 2025. (PTI photo)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to revise the repo rate for the first time in two years, reducing it by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent, Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday. During the meeting, which took place between February 5 and 7, MPC members unanimously voted to cut the repo rate. 
The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate has also been adjusted to 6 per cent from 6.25 per cent, while the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate has been adjusted to 6.5 per cent from 6.75 per cent, the governor said.
 
The RBI MPC has also decided unanimously to continue with its 'neutral' stance and remain "unambiguously focused on a durable alignment of inflation with the target while supporting growth".
 
Explaining the rationale behind the rate cut, Malhotra said the MPC noted a decline in inflation due to favourable outlook on food prices and continuing transmission of previous RBI monetary policy actions.
 
"These growth-inflation dynamics open up policy space for the MPC to support growth, while remaining focussed on aligning inflation with the target. Accordingly, the MPC unanimously voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent," Malhotra said.
 
The cash reserve ratio (CRR) will be maintained at 4 per cent. 

RBI’s real GDP growth estimates

Also Read

RBI MPC 2025 LIVE: FY25 GDP projected at 6.6%, FY25 inflation at 4.8%, says RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty decline after RBI repo rate cut of 25bps; FMCG, PSB drag most

RBI's monetary policy committee cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%

RBI to cut rate for first time in 5 yrs to boost economy as inflation slows

RBI MPC 2025 time, dates: When and where to watch Guv Sanjay Malhotra live

 
Gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) has been pegged at 6.7 per cent. Quarter-wise GDP growth is pegged at: 
 
Q1FY26: Revised to 6.7 per cent per cent from 6.9 per cent
Q2FY26: Revised to 7 per cent per cent from 7.3 per cent
Q3FY26: 6.5 per cent 
Q4FY26: 6.5 per cent  

CPI-based inflation forecast

 
For FY25, RBI maintained its projections for consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation at 4.8 per cent, with a slight drop to 4.4 per cent in the last quarter (Q4FY25).
 
For FY26, inflation is projected at 4.2 per cent, with the following breakdown. Quarterly inflation forecast are:
 
Q1FY26: 4.5 per cent from 4.6 per cent
Q2FY26: 4 per cent from 4 per cent
Q3FY26: 3.8 per cent
Q4FY26: 4.2 per cent
 
This MPC meeting is the first under new Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who assumed office in mid-December. With a largely reshuffled six-member MPC, analysts had anticipated a potential shift away from the hawkish stance previously maintained by former Governor Shaktikanta Das. 
  
The rate cuts are in line with Bloomberg estimates that expected the new governor to prioritise economic growth over inflation control.
 
In its December 2024 Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the eleventh consecutive meeting.  
"Economic interest also warrants efficiency in economy, we recognise this. Inflation targeting has served Indian economy very well. Average inflation has remained lower since introduction of monetary policy framework," Malhotra said.
 

Economic Survey 2025 and inflation

The Economic Survey 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week, projects India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6.3-6.8 per cent for FY26, in line with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) forecast of 6.5 per cent.
 
The survey attributes the moderation in growth to weaker manufacturing activity and reduced government spending in FY25. Following an 8.2 per cent expansion in the previous year, GDP growth for FY25 is estimated at 6.4 per cent.
 
Inflation remained above the 4 per cent target, with retail inflation recorded at 5.22 per cent in December.
            
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee recovers 16 paise from all-time low level to 87.43 against dollar

Will RBI MPC cut rates: What to expect from today's monetary policy meet

Premium

Infra financing not an issue; need to increase project pipeline: NaBFID MD

Premium

Labour ministry plans EPFO pension scheme for platform-based gig workers

Premium

Q3 results review: Low core income, slippages hit banks' profitability

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaInflationRBI MPC MeetingRBIRBI repo raterepo rateIndia's growth rateMonetary policy committee meetingBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story