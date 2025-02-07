RBI MPC meeting LIVE: Countdown begins for RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra's 1st MPC meeting announcement
RBI MPC meeting Feb 2025, RBI monetary policy repo rate updates: Will RBI MPC slash rates today? Stay with us for all the LIVE updates
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) under the leadership of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra began its three-day meeting on February 5, Wednesday, with a key announcement on interest rates set for February 7. This will be the first MPC meeting since Governor Sanjay Malhotra took office in December 2024, following the end of Shaktikanta Das’s tenure. Markets are eagerly awaiting a possible rate cut, with reports predicting a 25 basis points reduction. If this happens, the benchmark lending rate would drop to 6.25 per cent from the current 6.5 per cent.
While speculation surrounds the potential rate cut, the RBI has already been working to improve liquidity. Last month, the central bank introduced measures to inject Rs 1.5 trillion into the financial system. In December 2024, a similar move was made with a Rs 1.16 trillion liquidity boost, following a 50 basis point reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR). According to Bloomberg, Malhotra may prioritise economic growth over inflation control, raising the possibility of an interest rate cut for the first time in two years. Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate a 25 basis points (bps) reduction in the repo rate to 6.25 per cent, while some analysts suggest a larger 50 bps cut could also be on the table. A shift in the RBI’s stance towards a more accommodative approach is expected, as policymakers focus on supporting economic growth amid global uncertainties.
In the previous MPC meeting, led by the former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the repo rate remained unchanged at 6.5 per cent. However, the cash reserve ratio (CRR) was reduced by 50 basis points, with RBI injecting Rs 1 trillion into the banking system to enhance liquidity. A key measure in the December policy was a 50 basis point (bps) cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to 4 per cent, aimed at injecting Rs 1.16 lakh crore into the banking system in two tranches. As the February 7 announcement approaches, all eyes will be on the RBI for further clarity on the country’s monetary policy direction.
7:57 AM
RBI MPC meeting Feb 2025 updates: Malhotra may prioritise economic growth over inflation control
7:44 AM
RBI MPC meeting Feb 2025 updates: RBI revised its GDP growth forecast in last MPC policy meet
In its last monetary policy meet, RBI revised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for financial year 2024-25 (FY25) downward from 7.2 per cent to 6.6 per cent, with quarterly estimates also trimmed. For the third quarter of FY25, the growth forecast was lowered from 7.4 per cent to 6.8 per cent, while for the fourth quarter, it was reduced to 7.2 per cent from 7.4 per cent.
7:35 AM
RBI MPC meeting Feb 2025 updates: What to expect from today's monetary policy meet
7:15 AM
RBI MPC meeting Feb 2025 updates: What happened in the last MPC meeting?
7:07 AM
RBI MPC meeting Feb 2025 updates: RBI Guv to make announcement at 10 am, followed by press conference at 12 pm
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra to make repo rate announcement at 10 am today. The announcement will be followed with the governor addressing the press conference at 12 pm. Governor Malhotra will address the media after the rate announcement, sharing insights into the RBI’s decision and offering his views on the state of the Indian economy and the Union Budget 2025.
7:04 AM
RBI MPC meeting Feb 2025, RBI monetary policy repo rate updates: Where to watch RBI MPC press conference?
The RBI's announcement and the press conference will be streamed live on multiple online platforms. Business Standard will also provide latest updates through its live-blog that can be accessed on its website. Furthermore, Business Standard’s Youtube channel will also be broadcasting the MPC’s press conference.
The RBI’s official social media channels (X and YouTube) will also broadcast the event.
6:51 AM
RBI MPC meeting Feb, RBI monetary policy repo rate updates: Sanja Malhotra to make first MPC meeting today
First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:43 AM IST