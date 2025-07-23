RBI net bought $1.76 billion in forex market in May, shows bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net of $1.76 billion in the foreign exchange market in May, data released on Wednesday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed.

The RBI said it purchased $9.1 billion and sold $7.3 billion during the month. In April, the central bank had sold a net of $1.66 billion.

The Indian rupee had declined by over 1 per cent in May, pressured by persistent uncertainty over US trade policies, an armed conflict between India and Pakistan, and likely dollar-buying interventions by the central bank.