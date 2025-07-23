Home / Finance / News / RBI net bought $1.76 billion in forex market in May, shows bulletin

The RBI said it purchased $9.1 billion and sold $7.3 billion during the month. In April, the central bank had sold a net of $1.66 billion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The RBI's net outstanding forward sale stood at $65.2 billion as of end-April, compared with a net sale of $72.6 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed.
Reuters Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net of $1.76 billion in the foreign exchange market in May, data released on Wednesday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed. 
The RBI said it purchased $9.1 billion and sold $7.3 billion during the month. In April, the central bank had sold a net of $1.66 billion. 
The Indian rupee had declined by over 1 per cent in May, pressured by persistent uncertainty over US trade policies, an armed conflict between India and Pakistan, and likely dollar-buying interventions by the central bank. 
The RBI's net outstanding forward sale stood at $65.2 billion as of end-April, compared with a net sale of $72.6 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed. 
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility. The rupee closed little changed at 86.4075 per US dollar on Wednesday. 
 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story