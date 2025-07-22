Public sector bank NPAs drop to 2.58% from 9.11% in 4 yrs: Finance ministry

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks (PSBs) have shown a consistent decline over the past five financial years. According to government data, gross NPAs reduced from 9.11 per cent in March 2021 to 2.58 per cent in March 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance said, "Both the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have introduced several measures to tackle the issue of rising NPAs and improve recovery rates."

Listing out the measures, the statement added, "A fundamental shift in credit discipline through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which has reshaped the borrower-creditor relationship. This law has stripped defaulting promoters of control over their companies and barred wilful defaulters from participating in the resolution process. Additionally, personal guarantors of corporate debtors are now covered under the IBC."

It further said, "Amendments to existing laws such as the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002 and the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act to make them more effective in recovery proceedings." Focus on high-value cases The government also increased the financial limit for cases handled by Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh, as per the finance ministry. This allows DRTs to concentrate on higher-value accounts, thereby improving recovery for banks and financial institutions. Besides, public sector banks have established dedicated verticals and branches for stressed asset management. These specialised units focus on active monitoring and targeted recovery of NPAs. Measures like deploying business correspondents and the "Feet-on-Street" model have further supported this effort.