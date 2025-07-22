RBI's financial inclusion index hits 67 in March 2025, reflecting growth

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) financial inclusion index, which captures the extent of financial inclusion across the country, has increased to 67 as of March 2025, compared to 64.2 as of March 2024, with growth witnessed across all sub-indices – access, usage, and quality, the central bank said on Tuesday.
“Improvement in the financial inclusion index in FY25 is contributed by usage and quality dimensions, reflecting the deepening of financial inclusion, and sustained financial literacy initiatives,” RBI said in its statement.
“The steady rise in the Financial Inclusion Index to 67 is a clear indication that India is moving beyond access to real usage and trust in financial services. It reflects the success of ecosystem-wide efforts to bring underserved communities into the formal financial fold, not just digitally, but meaningfully,” said Deepak Verma, MD & CEO, FINDI.
The financial inclusion index (FI Index) was first published in August 2021 for the financial year ending FY21.
The FI Index is a comprehensive index incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal, as well as the pension sector, in consultation with the government and respective sectoral regulators.
The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion.
The FI Index comprises three broad parameters: Access, with a 35 per cent weightage; Usage, with a 45 per cent weightage; and Quality, with a 20 per cent weightage.
India has made significant strides in expanding financial inclusion through initiatives like the Jan Dhan Yojana. Under the scheme, a total of 558.3 million accounts have been opened, including 372.6 million in rural and semi-urban areas and 185.7 million in metro centres. Notably, 311.3 million of these accounts have been opened in the name of female beneficiaries.