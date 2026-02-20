RBI net sold $10 bn in December, slightly higher than November: Bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India net sold $10 billion in December, against a net sale of $9.7 billion in November, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin.

The central bank bought $18.3 billion, while it sold $28.3 billion during the month.

In the current financial year up to December, the central bank has net sold $53.3 billion, against a net sale of $36.1 billion in the same period in the previous financial year.

The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market fell to $62.35 billion by the end of December, against $66.04 billion by end-November. Short positions of less than one year fell by around $7 billion, while those of more than one year rose by around $3 billion.