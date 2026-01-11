RBI, North Block may finetune regulations for Viksit Bharat 2047

As a result, over-leverage and lending concerns have been corrected to a great extent and are no longer a major issue. CareEdge held that early signs of improvement are visible, whereby gross non-performing levels declined to 3.7 per cent in September 2025, down by 100 basis points from March 2025, aided by write-offs and cautious lending. The hope is for a credit guarantee scheme (the demand is for ₹20,000 crore) in the Union Budget for FY27. In June last year, Mint Road gave a breather: MFIs qualifying assets threshold was cut to 60 per cent over the earlier requirement of 75 per cent. This helped them improve loan diversity, thereby augmenting their credit risk profile. But the worst may not be over. With the state election season set to begin — when political parties typically throw fiscal caution to the winds while promising freebies — MFIs fear its impact on credit discipline. They have raised the issue of loan waivers with the RBI and North Block. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set to go to polls in 2026.