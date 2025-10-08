Home / Finance / News / RBI Governor warns of rising digital frauds, urges fintechs to build trust

RBI Governor warns of rising digital frauds, urges fintechs to build trust

Malhotra also said the central bank is conceptualising "Unified Market Interface" as a new next-generation financial market infrastructure

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra | Photo: PTI
Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Increasing digital frauds are becoming a problem for the regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) while urging the fintech ecosystem to prioritise customers, and develop products that are easy to use and accessible for all.
 
Malhotra also said the central bank is conceptualising “Unified Market Interface” as a new next-generation financial market infrastructure. “This interface will have the capability to tokenise financial assets and settlements using wholesale CBDC (central bank digital currency),” he said.
 
Observing that artificial intelligence (AI) holds the future, Malhotra said “…digital fraud is increasingly becoming a problem for us”. He added that there is a need to develop a digital public infrastructure for data integration. The RBI governor stressed the need to keep the information technology (IT) system safe, secure, and fraud-proof.
 
Commenting on Unified Lending Interface (ULI) — a technology-based initiative to make frictionless credit available to customers — Malhotra said it is a landmark step in data integration, and it will be able to bridge the credit delivery gap. “ULI is a landmark step in data aggregation, which the RBI is building because credit is the lifeblood of inclusive growth. And, despite best efforts by the government, the RBI, and the banking system, and while, you know, huge progress has been made in delivery of credit, there is still a huge unmet demand, and ULI can certainly be a bridge in meeting this need.”
 
He urged the fintech sector to focus on inclusion, and prioritise building systems to expand financial resources to the unreached, unserved segments of society.
 
“Design products and services that are easy to use, accessible for all, with assistive technologies, ensuring that vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, individuals with limited digital literacy, and specially abled are not left behind,” he said, adding: “Strive to design services so well that there is no need for customer service in the first place.”
 
Malhotra also said fintechs should prioritise trust and compliance while highlighting that India has 10,000-plus fintechs, with more than $40 billion of investment over the last decade. He said there has been a phenomenal growth in this sector, and the future potential is underpinned by several strengths like large and the deep pool of technology talent in the country. “Prioritise trust and compliance. Embed strong data protection, transparency, and safeguards for consumers into every product and service… Think global while you anchor local,” he said.
 
The RBI governor said fintechs can bridge the digital divide, foster healthy competition, and drive innovation. “In doing so, fintechs will not only secure growth and prosperity, but also play a very pivotal role in driving growth and progress of our country, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” Malhotra said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PFRDA to expand NPS coverage, targets agri sector and gig workers

Banks like SBI well versed to handle acquisition financing: C S Setty

Payment apps, DoT help avert ₹200 cr potential fraud: PhonePe co-founder

How GIFT City's new forex settlement system can be a game-changer for India

India's UPI expansion continues: Qatar latest to adopt, check full list

Topics :RBI Policyonline fraudsfinancial fraud

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story