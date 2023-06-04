RBI raises the governance premium for PSU banks on the road to 2047

It is for the first time that a Mint Road helmsman has given us a peek into the power structures within bank boards. “We have noticed the dominance of CEOs in board discussions and decision making. It has been seen in such cases that boards are not asserting themselves. We would not like this type of situation to develop.” Das referred to instances of agenda papers not being circulated well in advance of board meetings, and of power-point presentations being circulated instead. And here is a pithy gem: “These power-point presentations are like a guided tour, and directors should clearly look beyond a guided tour.”

Last Monday, Shaktikanta Das drew attention to an issue that has long been subject to a code of silence. “It is necessary that ‘independent’ directors are truly independent — independent not only of the management but also of controlling shareholders, while discharging their duties. They have to always remember that their loyalty is to the bank and no one else.” The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor’s message to independent directors was that they were not to be beholden to anybody or anything other than the long-term interests of a bank.