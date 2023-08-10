Home / Finance / News / RBI seeks greater transparency in floating interest rates of retail loans

RBI seeks greater transparency in floating interest rates of retail loans

As policy interest rates rise, lenders pass on the burden to customers by either raising their monthly payments or increasing the tenor of their loan

Reuters MUMBAI
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it will put in place a framework to ensure greater transparency in resetting interest rates and tenors on floating rate loans, like housing credit.

As policy interest rates rise, lenders pass on the burden to customers by either raising their monthly payments or increasing the tenor of their loan.

The central bank said it found "several" instances of "unreasonable elongation of tenor" of floating rate loans by lenders without proper consent and communication to the borrowers.

"To address the issue, it is proposed to put in place a proper conduct framework to be implemented by all regulated entities to address the issues faced by the borrowers," the RBI said in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.

The proposed framework will ensure that lenders clearly communicate any reset in the loan tenor and/or equated monthly installments, provide options of switching to fixed rate loans or foreclosure of loans, the central bank said. Lenders will also be required to ensure that any charges related to these options are disclosed.

Detailed guidelines in this regard will be issued shortly, RBI said.

 

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Also Read

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI to introduce framework to switch from floating to fixed interest rates

Banks to maintain 10% additional CRR from Aug 12 as temporary measure: RBI

You may soon be able to make UPI payments by talking or just tapping phone

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Finance ministry cautions people against 'matrimonial dating scam'

Topics :RBIInterest Ratesretail loansloansBanking

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story