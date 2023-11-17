Home / Finance / News / RBI sets price for premature redemption of SGBs at Rs 6,076 per unit

RBI sets price for premature redemption of SGBs at Rs 6,076 per unit

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said the price for premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), due on November 20, will be Rs 6,076 per unit.

"The redemption price for the premature redemption due on November 20, 2022 shall be Rs 6,076 per unit of SGB, based on the simple average of closing gold price for three business days -- November 15, 16, and 17, 2023," the RBI said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold.

Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The bond is issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India.

As per the government notification on SGB issued on January 14, 2016, redemption may be permitted after the fifth year from the date of issue of such gold bonds on the date on which interest is payable.

Also Read

New tranche of sovereign gold bonds from 15 September: Should you buy?

Everything to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme that opens today

Gold rebounds from 3-year low: Is it still a good time to invest?

MFs, SGBs or ETFs? How to pick the right digital gold investment option

Buying gold this Diwali? Options for investment and their tax implications

Banks set to increase interest rates on unsecured loans and NBFCs

Here are pros and cons of linking your credit card with UPI; details inside

India's forex reserves drop $462 million to $590.321 billion: RBI

RBI allows banks to open current account for exports with vostro accounts

Hike in risk weights to hit banks' capital adequacy by 60 bps: S&P Ratings

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBISovereign gold bondsSovereign gold bonds trading

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story