RBI sets transaction-level materiality thresholds on related-party loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tightened oversight on lending to related parties by prescribing transaction-level materiality thresholds, above which loans will require approval from a bank’s board or a dedicated committee, according to the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Credit Risk Management) Amendment Directions, 2026.

According to the RBI, loans to related parties that are not otherwise prohibited under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, or under the RBI’s directions, will be subject to materiality thresholds linked to the size of a bank’s balance sheet. The thresholds will apply at the individual transaction level, the RBI said.