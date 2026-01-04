2026 banking outlook: NIMs stable, assets healthy, liquidity key lifeline

One potential concern is a slowdown in deposit growth due to lower interest rates on such products and the rising appeal of alternative asset classes. This could push banks to rely more on capital markets to support credit growth, experts added, observing that liquidity in the system will remain a key monitorable.

According to Harsh Dugar, executive director at Federal Bank, pressure on banks’ NIMs is likely to ease in 2026. The sector is not expected to face major asset quality concerns, while stress in the microfinance segment is likely to stabilise amid early signs of improvement.

Looking ahead, with the rate-cut cycle likely behind us, banks’ margins are expected to stabilise and gradually move upward, experts said.

Echoing this optimism, Rajiv Anand, managing director and chief executive officer of IndusInd Bank, said 2025 marked another resilient year for the banking sector, which remains at a structural inflexion point. Going forward, Anand said the focus is shifting from consolidation to driving growth through disciplined execution, robust deposit mobilisation, and risk-calibrated expansion.

“With gross domestic product growth expected to remain healthy, credit and deposit growth are also likely to stay strong this year. That said, the global outlook remains a key risk. A pickup in exports — potentially supported by the conclusion of trade agreements — could provide a meaningful boost to the economy. Foreign portfolio investors, who have been net sellers of both equity and debt, may also return to Indian markets if trade-related uncertainties ease,” Dugar added.

Asset quality remained broadly stable in 2025, except for pockets of stress in the microfinance segment. Credit growth, subdued for much of the year, showed signs of revival towards the end of 2025, supported by goods and services tax rationalisation and RBI rate cuts. According to the latest data, credit growth stood at 12 per cent, while deposit growth was 9.4 per cent.

Anil Gupta, senior vice-president and co-head of financial sector ratings at Icra, said banks’ NIMs may face some pressure in the first quarter but would stabilise thereafter as the rate-cut cycle nears its end.