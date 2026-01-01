Deposit rate cuts tough for banks as govt retains small savings rates

Yields on fresh loans rose for two consecutive months, going up by 10 bps in November 2025 after rising 14 bps in October. Data shows, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans edged up to 8.71 per cent in November 2025 from 8.61 per cent in October, while the WALR on outstanding rupee loans eased marginally to 9.21 per cent from 9.24 per cent over the same period. The one-year median MCLR of banks moderated to 8.45 per cent in December 2025 from 8.50 per cent in November. On the deposit side, rates on fresh term deposits remained largely stable. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits stood at 5.59 per cent in November 2025, marginally higher than 5.57 per cent in October. However, rates on outstanding term deposits softened, with the WADTDR declining to 6.73 per cent from 6.78 per cent during the same period.