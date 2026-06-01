RBI staff strength falls for first time in five years, down 2.2% in FY26

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) total staff strength declined 2.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 13,220 as on December 31, 2025, from 13,520 a year ago, marking the first fall after five consecutive years of growth, according to the central bank's latest data in its annual report for 2025-26.

The overall headcount of 13,220 comprised 7,517 in Class I, 3,206 in Class III, and 2,497 in Class IV. While headcount in Class III and Class IV contracted, Class I strength rose to 7,517 from 7,325 — the only category to register net growth. Net additions during the calendar year 2025 (CY25) stood at 247 employees, sharply lower than the 604 added in CY24. Of the 247 new hires, 78 were in Class I, 167 in Class III, and two in Class IV.