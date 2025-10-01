RBI to allow banks to finance M&A of domestic corporates: Guv Malhotra

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said the central bank will provide an enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates.
Allowing acquisition financing has been a long-standing demand of Indian banks, especially at a time when credit to industry has slowed significantly as corporates are relying on alternate sources of funds for their capital expenditure activities.
“…to expand the scope of capital market lending by banks, it is proposed to provide an enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates,” Malhotra said in his statement.
In August, C S Setty, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), had said the Indian Banks’ Association — a lobby body for Indian banks — would formally request the RBI to allow banks to finance mergers and acquisitions (M&As) of Indian corporates, particularly where listed companies are involved and acquisitions are more transparent and shareholder-approved.
Indian banks are currently barred from lending for mergers and acquisitions, forcing companies to rely on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), private equity, or bonds to finance such deals.
Separately, Malhotra also proposed removing the regulatory ceiling on lending against listed debt securities and enhancing limits for lending by banks against shares from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore, and for IPO financing from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per person.
Additionally, the RBI has proposed to withdraw the framework introduced in 2016 that disincentivised lending by banks to specified borrowers with a credit limit of Rs 10,000 crore and above from the banking system.
