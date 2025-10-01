RBI to allow banks to finance M&A of domestic corporates: Guv Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said the central bank will provide an enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates.

Allowing acquisition financing has been a long-standing demand of Indian banks, especially at a time when credit to industry has slowed significantly as corporates are relying on alternate sources of funds for their capital expenditure activities.

“…to expand the scope of capital market lending by banks, it is proposed to provide an enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates,” Malhotra said in his statement.

In August, C S Setty, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), had said the Indian Banks’ Association — a lobby body for Indian banks — would formally request the RBI to allow banks to finance mergers and acquisitions (M&As) of Indian corporates, particularly where listed companies are involved and acquisitions are more transparent and shareholder-approved.