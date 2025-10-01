RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in October policy review

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday decided to keep all key policy rates unchanged in its October review, following significant changes in earlier meetings this year.

RBI MPC: What remains the same

• The policy repo rate remains unchanged at 5.50 per cent

• The MPC retained its policy stance as ‘neutral’

• The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remained unchanged at 5.25 per cent, and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rate stayed unchanged at 5.75 per cent

RBI MPC meet: What has changed

• CPI-inflation projections for FY26 have been revised further downward: FY26 CPI is now forecast at 2.6 per cent, down from 3.1 per cent in August and from 3.7 per cent in June 2025.

RBI MPC meet: Key rates Repo rate Previous MPC (August 2025): 5.50 per cent Current MPC (October 2025): 5.50 per cent (unchanged) CPI inflation Previous MPC (August 2025): 3.1 per cent projection for FY26 Current MPC (October 2025): 2.6 per cent projection for FY26 GDP growth Previous MPC (August 2025): 6.5 per cent projection for FY26 Current MPC (October 2025): 6.8 per cent projection for FY26 The quarterly inflation forecast stands as follows: Q2FY26: Cut to 1.8 per cent from 2.1 per cent