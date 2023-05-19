RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for the year 2022-23

The board also discussed the working of the RBI during the year and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the accounting year 2022-23.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for 2022-23. The board decided to keep the contingency risk buffer at 6 per cent. The board in its meeting reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges including the impact of current global geopolitical developments.