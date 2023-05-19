Home / Finance / News / RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for the year 2022-23

RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for the year 2022-23

RBI dividend payout: In 2021-22, it had transferred Rs 30,307.45 crore to the Centre

BS Web Team New Delhi
RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for the year 2022-23

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for 2022-23. The board decided to keep the contingency risk buffer at 6 per cent. The board in its meeting reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges including the impact of current global geopolitical developments. 
The board also discussed the working of the RBI during the year and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the accounting year 2022-23. 

A higher dividend payout is expected to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to meet its target of lowering the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product in the current financial year from 6.4 per cent a year ago.
In 2021-22, it had transferred Rs 30,307.45 crore to the Centre. 

Also Read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Expect RBI to start rate cuts by end of FY24: HDFC Bank chief economist

JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders

RBI dividends to Centre may double due to gains, aiding fiscal gap

Well-equipped to deal with ECL framework: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

Changes in FEMA rules to bring parity in treatment of overseas spending

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIdividendsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story