RBI unlikely to revive daily fixed-rate lending despite market demand

India's central bank is unlikely to re-introduce the policy of lending money daily to banks at a fixed rate, despite increased clamour for it from market participants, three sources said on Thursday.

The policy, called fixed rate liquidity operations, will help banks manage their needs better, several bankers proposed to the RBI in meetings held over the last few months.

Banks had asked for the quantum of infusion to be fixed on a percentage of their deposit base.

"The RBI is clearly not in favour of hand-holding banks and wants to keep any liquidity operation on a variable rate," one source said.

The sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media. The RBI did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment. In variable repo or reverse repo, through which RBI injects or absorbs cash, banks have to undergo a bidding process based on their funding needs. Last week, overnight inter-bank call money rates jumped above marginal standing facility rate, which is the policy corridor ceiling, after banks parked funds with RBI under reverse repos. They then faced a shortage after tax outflows. "On days like that, it helps if there is a repo window available," the second source said.