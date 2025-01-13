Rupee hits new low of 86.40 as dollar strengthens post unfavourable data

The Indian Rupee hit a fresh low of 86.40 per dollar on Monday, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepping in to manage market volatility. The decline is driven by multiple global factors, including stronger-than-expected US economic data, higher US Treasury yields, and a rising dollar index. These developments have intensified demand for the dollar, pressuring emerging market currencies like the Rupee. “Rupee makes a fresh record low of 86.40 as RBI steps in. The reasons are strong US data, higher US yields, and a rising dollar index. Biden imposed more sanctions on Russia, pushing Brent oil prices above $81. The Rupee has hit 86 well before January and is now headed to 86.50 in a slow and steady way. RBI will allow the weakness as demand keeps rising and supplies dwindle. We will have to watch what Trump says and does over the next week. Volatile times,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. Adding to the global uncertainty, US President Joe Biden has imposed additional sanctions on Russia, pushing Brent crude oil prices above the $81 per barrel mark. Higher oil prices are exacerbating India’s trade deficit and increasing demand for foreign exchange, further weakening the Rupee. The Rupee has breached the 86 mark well ahead of market expectations for January and now appears poised to approach 86.50 in a gradual, controlled manner. The RBI is likely to allow some depreciation in the currency to accommodate the growing demand for dollars amid dwindling supply, particularly as importers hedge their positions. “It had moved beyond 86 in NDF on Friday after jobs data. Today, there is minimal intervention by the RBI, which is why there is sharp depreciation,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. The coming week will be crucial, especially as market participants keep a close eye on elected President Donald Trump’s actions and statements, which could introduce additional volatility to global markets.