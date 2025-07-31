Muted response to RBI's VRRR as overnight rates rise, reducing arbitrage

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) overnight variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Thursday received a tepid response from banks, with only ₹13,075 crore parked against the notified amount of ₹50,000 crore. The subdued participation is attributed to a rise in overnight money market rates, which has made the VRRR window less attractive.

The central bank accepted the bids at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent. Separately, the RBI on Thursday said it will conduct a seven-day VRRR auction to absorb ₹2 trillion from the banking system. Market participants said the move follows the maturity of approximately ₹1.88 trillion on the same day.

The RBI conducts VRRR operations to absorb excess liquidity from the banking system and anchor short-term interest rates closer to the policy repo rate. As per the latest data, the net liquidity surplus stood at ₹2.54 trillion. “Banks have already parked around ₹1.75 trillion with the RBI. With overnight rates moving up, it doesn't make sense to park funds at the VRRR rate,” said the treasury head at a private sector bank. The Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) — the key operating target of the RBI’s monetary policy — closed at 5.49 per cent on Thursday, up from 5.37 per cent the previous day. Similarly, the overnight tri-party repo rate rose to 5.43 per cent from Wednesday’s 5.33 per cent.