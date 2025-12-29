Recovery under IBC improves to nearly 37% in FY25 despite fewer cases

The recovery rate of Indian banks from bad assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) rose sharply to nearly 37 per cent in 2024-25 from 28.3 per cent in the previous year. Recoveries through cases referred under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act also improved significantly to 31.5 per cent during the year, compared with 25.4 per cent a year earlier.