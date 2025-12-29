Home / Finance / News / Recovery under IBC improves to nearly 37% in FY25 despite fewer cases

Recovery under IBC improves to nearly 37% in FY25 despite fewer cases

RBI data shows banks improved recovery outcomes under the IBC and SARFAESI in 2024-25 even as the number of cases referred for resolution declined

The data showed that the number of cases referred to the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs) under the IBC declined to 732 in 2024-25 from 1,004 in 2023-24.
The recovery rate of Indian banks from bad assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) rose sharply to nearly 37 per cent in 2024-25 from 28.3 per cent in the previous year. Recoveries through cases referred under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act also improved significantly to 31.5 per cent during the year, compared with 25.4 per cent a year earlier.
 
What does RBI data show on overall recovery trends?
 
This improvement lifted the overall recovery rate across all resolution channels to 18 per cent in 2024-25, up from 17.2 per cent in the previous year, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Trends and Progress of Banking in India report.
 
However, the number of cases referred for resolution declined under both the Sarfaesi Act and the IBC during the year.
 
How did IBC case volumes and recoveries change?
 
The data showed that the number of cases referred to the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs) under the IBC declined to 732 in 2024-25 from 1,004 in 2023-24. The total amount involved also fell to Rs 1.49 trillion from Rs 1.64 trillion during the same period.
 
Despite the decline in case volumes and amounts, recoveries under the IBC rose to Rs 54,528 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 46,340 crore a year earlier.
 
How did recoveries under the Sarfaesi route perform?
 
Similarly, the number of cases referred under the Sarfaesi Act edged down to 215,709 in 2024-25 from 216,571 in the previous year. The amount involved declined to Rs 1.03 trillion from Rs 1.19 trillion.
 
Recoveries through the Sarfaesi route, however, increased to Rs 32,466 crore from Rs 30,416 crore during the same period.
 
“The IBC remained the dominant mode of recovery, followed by the Sarfaesi route. The share of IBC in total amount recovered increased,” the RBI said, adding that the IBC’s share in total recoveries rose to 52.4 per cent in 2024-25 from 49.5 per cent in the previous year.
 
What do liquidation and realisable values indicate?
 
Under the IBC, the realisable value stood at 170.1 per cent of liquidation value at end-September 2025, compared with 161.1 per cent at end-September 2024, the report showed.
 
How are banks using asset reconstruction companies?
 
Banks also continued to clean up balance sheets through the sale of non-performing assets to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs). During 2024-25, the proportion of security receipts fully redeemed as a percentage of the previous year’s outstanding improved to 41.8 per cent from 38.2 per cent, indicating stronger recoveries through this route.
 
The book value of assets acquired by ARCs rose 58 per cent to Rs 16.19 trillion in 2024-25 from Rs 10.25 trillion in the previous year. Security receipts issued by ARCs increased 13.3 per cent to Rs 3.20 trillion from Rs 2.83 trillion.
 
According to the RBI, asset sales to ARCs increased for private sector and foreign banks, while they declined for public sector banks during 2024-25.
 
What trends are visible in ARC pricing and investor participation?
 
“The book value of assets acquired by ARCs grew at a faster pace than their acquisition cost, resulting in a decline in the acquisition cost-to-book value ratio at end-March 2025,” the central bank said.
 
The ratio of security receipts issued to the book value of assets acquired declined to 19.8 per cent at end-March 2025 from 27.6 per cent at end-March 2024.
 
Banks’ share in total subscriptions to security receipts declined marginally to 58.9 per cent at end-March 2025 from 59.1 per cent a year earlier. In contrast, the share of other investors, including qualified institutional buyers, increased to 13.8 per cent from 13.1 per cent in the previous year.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

