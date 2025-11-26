Home / Finance / News / FIMMDA unveils SORR-based OIS plan, invites comments by December 15

FIMMDA unveils SORR-based OIS plan, invites comments by December 15

FIMMDA has released a proposed settlement and trading framework for a new SORR-linked OIS product, aligning with the shift to secured benchmarks, and has invited market feedback by December 15

interest rates, finance, profit
premium
FIMMDA has proposed that the notional amount and maturity of the swap will be mutually agreed, with a minimum interbank notional of Rs 5 crore. Standard interbank tenors will range from one month to nine months, and one year to ten years.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:34 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) on Tuesday proposed the settlement framework and market conventions for a new Overnight Indexed Swap (OIS) product using the secured overnight rupee rate (SORR) as the floating rate benchmark. The association has invited feedback on the proposal by December 15.
 
The SORR-OIS will be a standard interest rate swap, with SORR as the floating rate, observed daily, compounded and paid at an agreed frequency, similar to the existing Mumbai inter-bank offered rate (MIBOR) OIS product.
 
The SORR-OIS will have a T+1 start date and can be traded both between banks as well as between banks and their clients. Trading hours for the swap product will be 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday. For swaps maturing within one year, the net difference between fixed and floating legs will be settled annually or at maturity. For swaps beyond one year, settlement will be semi-annual, with net cash flows exchanged bilaterally or through the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL).
 
FIMMDA has proposed that the notional amount and maturity of the swap will be mutually agreed, with a minimum interbank notional of Rs 5 crore. Standard interbank tenors will range from one month to nine months, and one year to ten years.
 
The Reserve Bank of India’s MIBOR committee, in a report published on October 1, 2024, had suggested that the Financial Benchmarks India Limited (FBIL) may develop and publish a benchmark based on the secured money market. Later, based on the recommendations of the MIBOR committee and the feedback received, and aligned with market dynamics, it was proposed to establish SORR, a secured money market-based benchmark, encompassing both basket repo and triparty repo (TREP).
 
From July 7, the FBIL had started publishing the rate on its website.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

State-run firms taper debt fundraise on rate-cut hopes ahead of MPC meet

BHIM launches full delegation feature for UPI Circle to net more users

Rate-cut room intact, signals RBI governor Malhotra; bond yields decline

Fiscal, monetary measures to boost pvt investment, growth: RBI bulletin

Banks, state firms plan $3.5 bn in bond sales before GDP data, MPC meet

Topics :Finance Newsfinance sectorFinancial Stock

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story