Home / Finance / News / Rupee appreciates 7 paise to 83.06 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 7 paise to 83.06 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.07, then touched a high of 83.06 against the American currency, registering a rise of 7 paise over its last close

Press Trust of India Mumbai
"Rupee in the last one week has witnessed quite a bit of action but in the last couple of sessions it is consolidating in a narrow range and volatility has been low," said Gaurang Somaiya forex and bullion analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial services | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The rupee recovered from its all-time low levels and appreciated by 7 paise to 83.06 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as selling pressure by foreign investors dented sentiments, while the weak tone in US dollar and positive domestic markets cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.07, then touched a high of 83.06 against the American currency, registering a rise of 7 paise over its last close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated by 3 paise and settled for the day at an all-time low of 83.13 against the US dollar.

"Rupee in the last one week has witnessed quite a bit of action but in the last couple of sessions it is consolidating in a narrow range and volatility has been low," said Gaurang Somaiya forex and bullion analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial services.

Somaiya further added that the US dollar too is retracing from higher levels after witnessing its longest winning streak in the last 15 months as it closed for the straight six weeks following safe haven buying on the back of uncertainty in China and better-than-expected economic numbers from the US.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 per cent to 103.17.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.17 per cent to USD 84.32 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 127.81 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 65,343.90. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 41.90 points or 0.22 per cent to 19,435.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,901.10 crore, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Rupee appreciates 24 paise to 81.73 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 81.81 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 33 paise to 81.77 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 16 paise to 82.25 against US dollar as it weakens

Rupee appreciates 11 paise to 82.48 against US dollar in early trade

Banking system's liquidity slips into deficit for first time in FY24

Shadow banking: India bets on Jio and a boom, while China hits a funk

Birics' development bank aims to issue first Indian rupee bond by October

Short-term govt bond rates harden after incremental CRR guidelines

Why did the Bank of Baroda want to auction Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow?

Topics :Rupee vs dollarIndian rupeeRupeeUS Dollar

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story