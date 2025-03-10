Rupee declines amid strong dollar demand in non-deliverable forward market

The rupee fell the most in two weeks, weakening 0.52 per cent against the dollar on Monday due to strong demand for dollars in the Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) market.

The Indian unit closed at 87.34/$, compared to the previous close of 86.88. Dealers said intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helped limit losses intra-day, though it weakened again during closing hours.

“There are NDF maturities of around $3-4 billion this week, causing persistent dollar demand. However, there was RBI presence in the morning around 87.30-87.35 levels. But towards the evening, they didn’t intervene, which is why the rupee ended lower,” said a dealer at a private bank.

The Indian unit was the worst-performing Asian currency on Monday. The rupee has depreciated 4.5 per cent in the current financial year. In 2025, it fell 1.97 per cent against the dollar.

As of end-December, the central bank held a short position of $67.9 billion.

“The NDF market was quoting higher due to better arbitrage opportunities, and there was buying interest. However, there was also RBI intervention at around 87.30-87.35 levels through state-owned and foreign banks. They are likely to have sold around $500 million,” said a head of treasury at a state-owned bank.

The dollar index was down 0.13 per cent to 103.7, at a near four-month low after US employment data showed slightly slower job growth and a slight rise in unemployment amid broader geopolitical uncertainty.

“A 0.2 per cent drop in the offshore yuan, driven by deflation concerns in China, has also weighed on other Asian currencies. Due to its high import tariffs, India faces a higher risk of reciprocal US tariffs in April, adding to the rupee’s downside risk. Moreover, FII outflows continue to curb any significant appreciation,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO, IFA Global.

However, dealers said that the US payroll data has not put pressure on the rupee because RBI’s forward book is significantly short, signalling to the market that there is not much room for appreciation, leading to further weakness in the currency.

“Unless there are real flows coming into the market, the room for appreciation in the rupee seems quite limited,” said a private bank dealer.