Bank of India to engage advisor for crafting deposit growth plans

With competition for raising liabilities, especially low-cost deposits, turning intense, public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) plans to engage an advisor to formulate a transformation and strategic business plan for current and savings account (Casa) deposit mobilisation, product development, and growth.

The share of Casa deposits at the bank declined to 41.05 per cent in December 2024, down from a peak of 45 per cent in March 2022 and 43.21 per cent in March 2024. The Mumbai-based lender has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to engage a consultant for the assignment.

Senior BOI executives told Business Standard that there are many challenges in mobilising Casa deposits, including shifting customer preferences, particularly in the retail segment, technological advancements, and intense competition. These factors require a detailed assessment of the evolving market dynamics before firming up plans. As a result, the bank is seeking external expertise beyond its internal capabilities.

The competition for deposits is expected to remain intense as banks focus on increasing deposit growth and preventing it from constraining credit offtake.

The Casa ratio of scheduled commercial banks in India declined by 174 basis points (year-on-year) to 38.3 per cent at the end of December 2024, compared to 40.1 per cent a year earlier. The Casa ratio stood at 42.8 per cent in December 2022. This decline was driven by rising term deposit rates, which spurred stronger growth in the term deposit segment and the availability of attractive alternative investment options, according to an analysis by CARE Ratings.

The share of Casa deposits for public sector banks fell to 38.6 per cent in December 2024, down from 40.3 per cent in December 2023 and 42 per cent in December 2022. Private sector banks also experienced a decline, with Casa deposits dropping to 37.8 per cent in December 2024, from 39.9 per cent in December 2023 and 44.5 per cent in December 2022, the rating agency added.