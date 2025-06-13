Friday, June 13, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPO Calendar: 6 new issues, 5 listings to keep investors busy next week

IPO Calendar: 6 new issues, 5 listings to keep investors busy next week

IPO Calendar: The SME segment will also see the launch of five public issues including Patil Automation, Samay Project Services and Eppeltone Engineers

Arisinfra Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, June 18

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO Calendar: Primary markets investors will remain in action next week with the launch of six initial public offerings (IPO) and the listing of shares of five companies on the exchanges. In the mainboard segment, Arisinfra Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The SME segment will also see the launch of five public issues. 
 
In addition, Oswal Pumps (mainboard) along with four SME companies are scheduled to make their D-Street debut next week.

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity for next week:

Mainline IPOs next week

Arisinfra Solutions IPO

Arisinfra Solutions IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, and close on Friday, June 20, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on June 23, 2025. Arisinfra Solutions shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on June 25, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹210-222. The minimum lot size for the application is 67 shares. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers.  
 

SME IPOs opening next week

Patil Automation IPO

Patil Automation aims to raise ₹69.61 crore through a fresh issue of 5.8 million equity shares. The SME offering will open for public subscription on June 16 and close on June 18. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 19. The company will make its debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on June 23. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per share and the lot size at 1,200 shares. Purva Sharegistry India is the issue registrar.

Samay Project Services IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Samay Project Services will open for bidding on June 16 and close on June 18. The company plans to raise ₹14.69 crore through a fresh issue of 4.32 million shares. The price band is set at ₹32-43 per share and the lot size for an application is 4,000 shares. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 19. The company will be listed on the NSE SME platform on June 23. Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. 

Eppeltone Engineers IPO

Eppeltone Engineers IPO is a fresh issue of 3.43 million equity shares to raise ₹43.96 crore. The SME offering will open for public subscription on June 17 and close on June 19. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on June 20. Shares of Eppeltone Engineers will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on June 24. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹125-128. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. Skyline Financial Services is the issue registrar.  

Influx Healthtech IPO

The healthcare-focused contract manufacturing company aims to raise ₹58.57 crore through a fresh issue of 5 million shares amounting to ₹48 crore and OFS of 1.1 lakh shares amounting to ₹10.56 crores. The public issue of Influx Healthtech will open for bidding on June 18 and close on June 20. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 23. Influx Healthcare will be listed on the NSE SME platform on June 25. The price band has been set in the range of ₹91-96. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue. 

Mayasheel Ventures

Mayasheel Ventures aims to raise ₹27.28 crore through a fresh issue of 5.8 million equity shares. The SME IPO will open for public subscription on June 20 and close on June 24. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 25. The company will make its debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on June 27. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹44 to ₹47 per share and the lot size at 3000 shares. Maashitla Securities is the issue registrar. 

IPO listings next week

In the mainboard segment, Oswal Pumps IPO will close for subscription on June 17 and the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 18. Hence, the solar pump manufacturer will make its debut on the exchanges on June 20.
 
In the SME segment, Sacheerome, Monolithisch India and Jainik Power and Cables will be listed on the NSE SME platform on June 16, June 17 and June 19, respectively. Aten Papers and Foam IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform on June 20.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

