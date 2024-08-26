Rupee ends on flat note, closes 1 paisa higher at 83.90 against US dollar

Like last week, the rupee was unable to hold onto gains pressed by dollar demand from importers and foreign banks, a trader at a private bank said.
It has struggled to benefit from the dollar's slump in August and is likely to miss out on the emerging market rally after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled support for imminent rate cuts on Friday.
The rupee is expected to trade between 83.75 and 84 in the near-term, Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex said.
Strong dollar demand from importers and outflows from equities have both contributed to limiting the rupee's gains in recent sessions, Pabari said. Overseas investors have pulled out about $2 billion from Indian stocks over August so far.