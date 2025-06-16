Home / Finance / News / Rupee extends decline as oil prices soar; opens 10 paise lower at 86.18/$

Rupee extends decline as oil prices soar; opens 10 paise lower at 86.18/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency fell 10 paise to open at 86.18 against the dollar, after closing at 85.08 on Friday

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency
Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency (Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee continued to remain weak on Monday as soaring crude oil prices continued to weigh on the currency. 
 
The domestic currency fell 10 paise to open at 86.18 against the dollar, after closing at 85.08 on Friday, according to Bloomberg. Other Asian currencies were mostly weaker at the start of the week, while the dollar index was little changed. 
 
Crude oil prices soared as much as 5 per cent on Monday as Israel and Iran continued attacks over the weekend. Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran Friday morning, attacking its nuclear facilities amid escalating tensions between the two West Asian countries. 
 
Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel had “struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program”, as well as leading nuclear scientists and the ballistic missile program.
 
Brent crude price was up 0.84 per cent to $74.85 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 1.03 per cent at 73.73, as of 9:00 AM IST. 
 
Brent prices can touch $150 a barrel (bbl) — up a whopping 103 per cent from the current levels — in the worst-case scenario if the Israel–Iran geopolitical tensions escalate, suggest analysts. Read more 
 
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.15 per cent at 98.33. In the week ahead, all eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve's rate decision along with the jobless claims data. 
 
Despite a broad-based weakening of the US dollar, the Indian rupee remained under pressure and was one of the worst-performing Asian currencies in June so far. The weakness in the local currency is primarily attributed to persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows from debt, muted activity in the equity market, and lacklustre FDI inflows in recent months.
 
The rupee remained under pressure, hitting new lows against major currencies like the euro and pound, despite gaining nearly ₹2 against the US dollar, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell equities and buy dollars, while oil companies also stepped up dollar purchases amid rising crude prices, he said. 
 
Tensions in West Asia remain a key concern, with Iran closing its airspace, a move that has further disrupted airline routes already impacted by Pakistan’s airspace restrictions, Bhansali said. A potential easing of tensions could bring down oil prices, but for now, markets remain cautious, he added.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee underperforms Asian peers in June so far despite weak US dollar

Premium

Microfinance industry refashions itself amid opportunities and challenges

Unaccounted income invested in Virtual Digital Assets on CBDT radar

Rupee weakens to 2-month low as crude surges on West Asia tensions

Karnataka seeks bigger share of central taxes, Rs 1.15 trn for B'luru infra

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS Dollarcurrency marketBrent crude oilIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story