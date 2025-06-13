Home / Finance / News / Unaccounted income invested in Virtual Digital Assets on CBDT radar

Unaccounted income invested in Virtual Digital Assets on CBDT radar

Such entities and individuals which are engaged in Virtual Digital Asset (VDA) transactions and have failed to comply with the Income-tax Act, 1961 have been identified for verification, sources said

As per the Section 115BBH of Income Tax Act, 1961 inserted by the Finance Act, 2022 a flat tax rate of 30 per cent (plus applicable surcharge and cess) on income from VDA transfer is applicable
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
The Central Board Direct Taxes (CBDT) is investigating tax evasion and laundering of unaccounted income by high-risk persons through investment in crypto currency.

As per the Section 115BBH of Income Tax Act, 1961 inserted by the Finance Act, 2022 a flat tax rate of 30 per cent (plus applicable surcharge and cess) on income from VDA transfer is applicable. The provision does not allow deduction of any expenses except cost of acquisition.

Further, set-off of loss from VDA investment or trading is not allowed to be set off against any other income or for carry forward to subsequent years.

Sources pointed out that data analytics has shown that a significant number of persons have violated provisions of Income Tax Act by not filing Schedule VDA of ITR and offering tax on the income earned at lower rate or claiming cost indexation.

ITRs filed by taxpayers are being verified with TDS returns filed by the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) popularly known as crypto exchanges and defaulters may be selected for further verification/scrutiny, they said.

It is learnt that CBDT has recently sent emails to thousands of defaulting persons to review their ITR and update if any income on account of VDA transactions have not been properly declared.

CBDT has recently embarked on a new approach termed as NUDGE (Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable) Taxpayers, as a part of TRUST Taxpayers FIRST philosophy. This campaign is seen as the third NUDGE campaign launched by CBDT in the last six months.

Earlier, NUDGE campaigns were on declaration of foreign assets/income by taxpayers and withdrawal of bogus claims of deduction under section 80GGC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

