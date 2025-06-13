Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI's breather on gold loans to spur growth in NBFCs: Crisil Ratings

RBI's breather on gold loans to spur growth in NBFCs: Crisil Ratings

RBI's revised gold loan norms to benefit NBFCs by raising LTV ceilings, providing better cushions for bullet loans and expanding lending headroom

gold, gold loan

As per Crisil Ratings’ estimates, loans with a ticket size of less than ₹5 lakh comprise close to 70 per cent of the gold loan portfolio for NBFCs.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold loan-focused non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are likely to get a major boost following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) new framework on gold loans, which has raised the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio ceiling, Crisil Ratings said in a note.
 
The revision in LTV norms for gold loans will provide greater cushion for gold financiers to meet LTV requirements, even after factoring in accrued interest in bullet repayment loans. “The benefit will play out despite the change in LTV computation for bullet repayment loans, which now need to also factor in the accrued interest payable at the time of maturity, rather than just the initial disbursed principal amount. The increase in LTV ceiling will help offset this impact,” the note said.
 
 
For bullet loans, the LTV at disbursement could increase to 70–75 per cent from around 65–68 per cent, according to Crisil Ratings. The new directions are applicable from 1 April 2026, giving NBFCs the required time to reorient their systems and processes to comply with the revised regulations, it added. 
 
According to Malvika Bhotika, Director, Crisil Ratings, the revision in LTV norms for lower-ticket loans is expected to benefit gold loan-focused NBFCs in two ways. First, it will provide a higher cushion to meet the LTV requirements even after factoring in accrued interest in bullet repayment loans. Second, it will offer additional headroom for lending.
 
“For bullet loans, the LTV at disbursement could increase somewhat from 65–68 per cent currently to 70–75 per cent. That said, disbursement at higher LTVs will mean lower cushion to manage gold price fluctuations and will necessitate a sharper focus on risk management practices and timely auctions to manage ultimate losses,” she said.
 
As per Crisil Ratings’ estimates, loans with a ticket size of less than ₹5 lakh comprise close to 70 per cent of the gold loan portfolio for NBFCs.

More From This Section

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee ends at 2-month low as oil prices soar; closes below 86 mark

Life Insurance

Life insurers' new business premium up 13% in May; non-life firms rise 6.3%

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

Closer scrutiny of independent directors likely amid IndusInd Bank row

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee slides past 86 to hit 2-month low as West Asia tensions flare

bond, bonds, bond market

Five-year G-sec yield spikes 22 bps in 3 days on VRRR auction fears

Topics : RBI gold loan NBFC Crisil ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon