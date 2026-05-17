Rupee hitting 100 per dollar in the next six months? Not soon, say experts

“Equity outflows from India were already very strong before the war. Importer dollar buying was already very significant prior to the war. These factors were already in place, but it is very clear that since the end of February, when the war started, the pace of rupee depreciation has accelerated,” Kotecha added.
According to dealers, sentiment in the currency market has turned decisively bearish amid continuous dollar demand from oil importers and sustained foreign fund outflows, even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is believed to be intervening intermittently through state-run banks to curb excess volatility.
“It is extremely difficult to put a timeline as everything is contingent on oil prices,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer of IFA Global. “If crude stays in the $90–125 per barrel range, we could get there in about six months to a year. If crude breaks and sustains above $125 per barrel, we may reach those levels quicker, possibly by September-end,” he said.