Govt likely to restrict manual edits in GSTR-3B returns under GST push

The Government is likely to disable the editing facility in the monthly summary return form GSTR-3B once the return is auto-populated from GSTR-1 and GSTR-2B. The move aims to keep stricter tabs on defaulting suppliers and reduce mismatches in the goods and services tax (GST) system, a top Finance Ministry official told Business Standard. GSTR-3B is a monthly summary tax return through which businesses declare tax liability and pay GST. GSTR-1 is filed to report outward supplies or sales, while GSTR-2B is an auto-generated statement reflecting eligible input tax credit (ITC) available to buyers based on suppliers’ filings.