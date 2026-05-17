Fintechs set to take fresh guard as reality comes to bite the sector

With funding tightening and regulators increasing scrutiny on risk, firms must move past the growth-at-all-costs model to survive

premium The RBI’s action against Paytm Payments Bank has intensified scrutiny on fintech governance, signalling a shift from growth-at-all-costs to compliance-led business models. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty