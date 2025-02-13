Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Rupee's two-day RBI-driven surge peters out despite rally in regional peers

Rupee's two-day RBI-driven surge peters out despite rally in regional peers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is believed to have intervened heavily on Monday to prevent the rupee from breaching 88 per dollar and then again on Tuesday for further support

Rupee, Indian rupee
The currency has traded in a wide 1.50-rupee band between 86.50 and nearly 88 so far this week. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee ended little changed on Thursday, wedged between gains in regional peers and importers' dollar demand, in a week when volatility has risen due to the central bank's heavy interventions in the foreign exchange market.

The rupee ended at 86.8975 to the US dollar, compared with its close of 86.8925 in the previous session.  

The currency has traded in a wide 1.50-rupee band between 86.50 and nearly 88 so far this week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is believed to have intervened heavily on Monday to prevent the rupee from breaching 88 per dollar and then again on Tuesday for further support.

These unexpected and aggressive interventions have led to a spike in volatility and pick-up in options volumes.

"The RBI's interventions have supported the sentiment around the rupee, where the domestic unit remains underpinned by the 87.20 mark in the near term even as volatility has surged," said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet, a New Delhi-based research firm.

Also Read

Rupee set for losses as RBI focuses on monetary easing, rising volatility

Rupee gives up early gains, drops 6 paise to close at 86.89 against dollar

Rupee weakens as corporate hedging, NDF maturity boost dollar demand

PM Modi aims to boost investment ties, secure tariff relief during US visit

Rupee rises 27 paise to 86.52 against US dollar during early trade

"A large-scale appreciation beyond 86 could be challenging in the near term."

India's sluggish economic growth, the recent RBI interest rate cut, foreign outflows from local stocks and uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's stance on tariffs have spurred bearish bets on the rupee.

"Since the rupee has already gained quite a bit this week, it is unable to build on the rally that other Asian currencies are seeing," a trader with a private bank said.

The Thai baht and South Korean won were up 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, amid a rise in Asian currencies on bets that the war in Ukraine was nearing an end after Trump held separate talks with the presidents of Russian and Ukraine.

The dollar index slipped 0.2 per cent to 107.68, after climbing to 108.50 on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ensure fair customer treatment, address their grievances: RBI Guv to NBFCs

FM presents new I-T Bill in LS, to be reviewed by a standing committee

New Income Tax Bill tabled in LS: Here's what's changing & what's not

Liquidity easing to moderate pressure on banks' net interest margins: Fitch

RBI allows Temasek subsidiary to raise stake in AU Small Finance Bank

Topics :Indian rupeeRupee vs dollarRupee

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story