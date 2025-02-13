RBI allows Temasek Holding to acquire upto 7% in AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank informed the exchanges on Thursday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to Zulia Investments Pte. Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd., to acquire up to 7 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the bank within one year from the date of RBI approval.

Currently, Zulia Investments holds a 1.37 per cent stake in the bank. According to exchange data, foreign portfolio investors and foreign institutional investors collectively hold a 39.35 per cent stake in the bank.

AU Small Finance Bank is the largest small finance bank in the country. The Jaipur-based bank facilitates credit to unserved and underserved retail and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) customer segments and provides banking solutions to its deposit and branch banking customers. The bank has 2,400 banking touchpoints across 21 states and four union territories, with an employee base of 49,000.

As of Q3FY25, the bank’s deposit base stood at Rs 1.12 trillion, its loan portfolio at Rs 1.08 trillion, and its overall balance sheet at Rs 1.43 trillion.

In September last year, the Jaipur-based bank submitted its application to the RBI to transition into a universal bank. AU Small Finance Bank started operations in April 2017.

According to RBI guidelines, small finance banks intending to convert into universal banks must have a minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore and a scheduled status with a satisfactory track record of at least five years. They should also have been profitable, with gross non-performing assets of less than 3 per cent and net non-performing assets of less than 1 per cent in the previous two financial years. They must also meet the prescribed capital adequacy requirements and provide a detailed rationale for their transition.