Rupee slides ahead of RBI MPC rate decision; opens lower at 85.87/$

The Indian Rupee edged lower ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) key interest rate decision, even as the dollar index remained largely steady.

The domestic currency depreciated 7 paise to open at 85.87 against the greenback, after closing at 85.80 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

The Indian rupee rose by 10 paise on Thursday on the back of $1 billion in inflows from Adani Ports and another firms, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "However, it failed to sustain those gains today as demand outpaced supply, with non-deliverable forwards (NDF) putting pressure on the currency."

The rupee continues to rely heavily on the Reserve Bank of India's support, Bhansali said. With foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows remaining uncertain and recent inflows being tepid and sporadic, the rupee has been on a weakening trend, he added. All eyes will now be on the RBI's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), which began its meeting on Wednesday and is expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 per cent. The committee is scheduled to announce its policy review at 10 AM on Friday

The upcoming monetary policy meeting, where a 25 basis point rate cut is expected, and narrowing interest rate differentials are also contributing to rupee weakness, according to Bhansali. "For the day, the rupee is expected to move between 85.50 and 86.25, with markets closely watching the RBI’s actions." The dollar index edged up slightly as investors evaluated the phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders spoke on Thursday and agreed to resume trade talks through upcoming official-level meetings. The index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.04 per cent at 98.78.