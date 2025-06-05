Home / Finance / News / Govt flags bank staff safety, services operations to chief secretaries

Govt flags bank staff safety, services operations to chief secretaries

Writes to chief secys after incidents of people behaving inappropriately with bankers

DFS secretary M Nagaraju
DFS secretary M Nagaraju
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:47 PM IST
The Union finance ministry has requested the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories in India to safeguard bank staff and maintain uninterrupted banking services for the public. The move comes after recent disturbing incidents of antisocial elements behaving aggressively with bank staff within the bank premises.
 
“News reports and social media coverage in the recent past highlighted disturbing incidents of antisocial elements behaving aggressively with bank staff within bank premises, which include verbal abuse, physical assault, and even disruption of operations. These unlawful actions demoralise bank staff and undermine public trust in the safe delivery of banking services. Such actions must be dealt with firmly and promptly, with deterrent legal measures to protect bank staff and ensure uninterrupted public access to banking,” said the letter written by Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju, dated June 4, and reviewed by Business Standard.
 
Nagaraju has requested that states issue suitable advisories to sensitise and instruct district magistrates and state police.
 
“Take all preventive measures to avoid such incidents in bank branches, including deployment of local police/patrolling during peak banking hours at vulnerable locations. Also, ensure prompt and effective response to such complaints by the designated law enforcement agencies,” the letter said.
 
The finance ministry has also requested states to take strong and deterrent action against perpetrators under relevant provisions.
 
“These measures will enhance public trust, provide a secure environment for bank employees, and facilitate the effective delivery of banking services,” the letter added. 
 
The DFS secretary also pointed out that ensuring the availability of banking services to the public at all times is essential to enable households to meet their daily financial needs, access government welfare benefits through direct benefit transfers, and allow traders, micropreneurs, farmers, and industries to carry out their economic activities without disruption.
 
This year, State Bank of India (SBI) branches faced multiple security incidents, highlighting ongoing risks. In January, two armed robbers killed a security guard and escaped with ₹93 lakh during a cash-in-transit heist in Bidar, Karnataka. In February, five masked robbers assaulted staff and looted ₹20 lakh at gunpoint from an SBI branch in Bahalda, Odisha, located near a police station. Also, in September 2024, an SBI relationship manager in Puttur, Karnataka, was threatened at gunpoint by a borrower’s father over a ₹2 crore loan default, prompting police intervention. Later, in December 2024, a Union Bank of India branch manager in Ahmedabad was physically assaulted by an angry customer over a tax deduction dispute, resulting in a violent altercation that required police intervention.
 
The number of public sector bank branches increased from 117,990 in March 2014 to 160,501 as of September 2024. Of these, 100,686 branches are in rural and semi-urban areas.
 
Bank unions have long raised concerns over staff safety. In December 2024, the All India Bank Employees’ Association wrote to the Indian Banks’ Association, urging them to immediately blacklist customers who attack branch staff, close their accounts, and ensure that no bank opens accounts for such errant customers for at least three years.
 
In April 2025, the Bank of Maharashtra Officers’ Organisation (BoMOO) wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following a series of incidents where activists affiliated with a political party forcefully entered branches in Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Lonavala, Navi Mumbai, Thane city, Sangli, and other areas. These activists submitted written ultimatums, disrupted routine operations, recorded videos, and, in some cases, publicly insulted and intimidated branch managers, severely impacting the bank’s functioning and staff safety.
 
“We welcome this vital step taken through the intervention of DFS. BoMOO has consistently raised the issue of bank staff safety at all levels. This directive will boost officer morale, ensure hassle-free customer service, and restore public confidence. Timely support from local authorities will help keep banking operations uninterrupted and secure, especially in serving women, senior citizens, and farmers,” said Santosh K Gadade, general secretary of BoMOO.   
What’s in the letter 
Deploy local police patrolling during peak banking hours at vulnerable locations 
Ensure prompt and effective response to complaints by the designated law enforcement agencies 
Take strong action against perpetrators under relevant provisions 
Securing availability of banking services to public at all times is essential
 

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

