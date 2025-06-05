Centre hikes central deputation allowance for certain category of officers

The Centre has increased central deputation allowance for certain categories of officers, according to a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order.

The revised rates of Central Secretariat (Deputation on Tenure) Allowance (CDTA) are admissible to the officers of all India services and organised Group A central services on their appointment as Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary and Director in the central secretariat under the Central Staffing Scheme, the order issued on Wednesday said.

At present, during their tenure as Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary, or Director, the officers are paid CDTA at the rate of 10 per cent of their basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 9,000.