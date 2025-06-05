Home / Finance / News / Centre hikes central deputation allowance for certain category of officers

Centre hikes central deputation allowance for certain category of officers

At present, during their tenure as Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary, or Director, the officers are paid CDTA at the rate of 10 per cent of their basic pay

Salary
The officers are paid CDTA at the rate of 10 per cent of their basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 9,000. | Representational photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre has increased central deputation allowance for certain categories of officers, according to a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order.

The revised rates of Central Secretariat (Deputation on Tenure) Allowance (CDTA) are admissible to the officers of all India services and organised Group A central services on their appointment as Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary and Director in the central secretariat under the Central Staffing Scheme, the order issued on Wednesday said.

At present, during their tenure as Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary, or Director, the officers are paid CDTA at the rate of 10 per cent of their basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 9,000.

"In consideration of references received from various ministries/departments and after due consultation with Department of Expenditure, it has been decided that the ceiling will further rise by 25 per cent each time Dearness Allowance increases by 50 per cent," the DoPT said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee closes stronger despite headwinds; ends 10 paise higher at 85.80/$

Bank holidays 2025: Banks to be closed this week for 2 days across India

Rupee trades slightly higher amid weak oil prices; opens at 85.87/$

Premium

Banks may hold back on fresh loans to Vodafone Idea as AGR clouds linger

Rupee weakens past 86 per dollar on FPI outflows, import demand

Topics :allowanceDearness Allowance

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story